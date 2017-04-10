Former VP ordered to repay $255K
A U.S. Eastern District Judge ordered a former Icon senior vice president to pay restitution totaling $255,606.52 to the Russellville company he was charged of stealing in January. U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker sentenced Blaine Francis Houser, 52, last week to five years probation and was ordered to pay a fine totaling $60,000 after he pleaded guilty to mail fraud in January.
