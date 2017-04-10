Former VP ordered to repay $255K

Former VP ordered to repay $255K

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: The Courier

A U.S. Eastern District Judge ordered a former Icon senior vice president to pay restitution totaling $255,606.52 to the Russellville company he was charged of stealing in January. U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker sentenced Blaine Francis Houser, 52, last week to five years probation and was ordered to pay a fine totaling $60,000 after he pleaded guilty to mail fraud in January.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Payless Shoes to close 9 hr Amazing Amazon 4
News Car donated by two locals Apr 12 what 2
Girls drinking Apr 12 what 2
Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10) Jan '17 james 4
Ashley Climate? Jan '17 Curious04 1
Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10) Dec '16 Help 12
Sugar daddy (Jun '13) Nov '16 Russ 3
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Russellville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,735 • Total comments across all topics: 280,300,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC