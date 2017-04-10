For The Arbors
Compelled to address an issue that is before city officials and now apparently due to a flip-flop by the judge who reviewed the suit brought forth about The Arbors. The Arbors, you see, is a multi-million dollar investment scheduled to be constructed for aging members of our community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Payless Shoes to close
|48 min
|Amazing Amazon
|4
|Car donated by two locals
|Wed
|what
|2
|Girls drinking
|Wed
|what
|2
|Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10)
|Jan '17
|james
|4
|Ashley Climate?
|Jan '17
|Curious04
|1
|Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10)
|Dec '16
|Help
|12
|Sugar daddy (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Russ
|3
Find what you want!
Search Russellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC