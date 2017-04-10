Entrepreneurial Conference - #ATUSBTDC

Entrepreneurial Conference - #ATUSBTDC

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: The Courier

The Arkansas Tech Small Business and Technology Development Center presents an Entrepreneurial Conference on April 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville. Four successful entrepreneurs will discuss their journey, how they turned their passion into a business, and share their lessons learned along the way in TED-style presentations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Payless Shoes to close 8 hr guest 3
News Car donated by two locals Wed what 2
Girls drinking Wed what 2
Swingers Apr 3 Curious 1
Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10) Jan '17 james 4
Ashley Climate? Jan '17 Curious04 1
Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10) Dec '16 Help 12
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Russellville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,637 • Total comments across all topics: 280,268,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC