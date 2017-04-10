Entrepreneurial Conference - #ATUSBTDC
The Arkansas Tech Small Business and Technology Development Center presents an Entrepreneurial Conference on April 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville. Four successful entrepreneurs will discuss their journey, how they turned their passion into a business, and share their lessons learned along the way in TED-style presentations.
