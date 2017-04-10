Cyclones homer twice in road victory

Cyclones homer twice in road victory

Friday Apr 7 Read more: The Courier

The Russellville Cyclones hit two home runs to get a 10-2 win over the Lake Hamilton Wolves on Thursday. Russellville scored two in the first inning, three in the second, one in the third, two in the sixth and two in the seventh during the victory.

