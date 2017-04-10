Cyclones fall short against Harrison

Cyclones fall short against Harrison

The Russellville Cyclones gave up two runs in the first inning and never recovered during their 2-1 loss to the Harrison Golden Goblins on Thursday. Harrison hit a two-run home run in the first inning off a pitch by Joel Barker during the loss.

