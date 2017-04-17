Community people: Judy Olsen, Bill Sparks, Suzanne Hodges and Betsy McGuire.

Russellville Lions were treated to a song "Grand Old Lady" by Judy Olsen and Bill Sparks as part of the upcoming anniversaries of Main Street Russellville and the historic downtown depot. Taste of the Valley on Thursday, April 27, will celebrate Main Street Russellville's 25th anniversary, and Reunion Around the Rails on Saturday, May 27, will celebrate the depot's 100th birthday.

