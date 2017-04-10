Community ATU master plan session pla...

Community ATU master plan session planned

All members of the Arkansas River Valley community are invited to an informational session about the campus master plan process for Arkansas Tech University on Wednesday, April 12. The meeting will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in Ross Pendergraft Library and Technology Center room 300. The master plan process evaluates, strategizes, prioritizes and plans for future improvements to all aspects of ATU, including the Russellville campus, the Ozark campus, Lake Point Conference Center and Arkansas Tech Career Center.

