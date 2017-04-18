ATU choir concert scheduled for today

The works of two Arkansas Tech University alumnae will be featured when the ATU Concert Chorale and the ATU Chamber Singers offer a concert today. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 304 S. Commerce Ave. in Russellville.

