Arkansas auditor to seek re-election
State auditor Andrea Lea's spokesman said in a statement Tuesday that Lea wants to "continue reforming her office in a conservative, business-friendly model." Lea was elected to her position in 2014, and is the first Republican to serve as the state auditor.
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need a loan shark or a loan from someone genuine (Oct '15)
|Tue
|DeMarcuz Johnson
|2
|Nuclear Terroism
|Mon
|black lion
|1
|Tim Harris (Jun '14)
|Apr 30
|Guest
|2
|Dover City Council receives project update
|Apr 19
|stinks
|1
|Payless Shoes to close
|Apr 14
|Amazing Amazon
|4
|Car donated by two locals
|Apr 12
|what
|2
|Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10)
|Jan '17
|james
|4
