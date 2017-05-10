About 1,700 lose power in western Rus...

About 1,700 lose power in western Russellville

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: The Courier

A tree knocked out a power line and caused about 1,700 Entergy customers in a portion of western Russellville to go without power Thursday afternoon. Entergy spokesman Mike Duncan said a tree fell across a power line before 1:30 p.m. at the 1600 block of West Main Street.

Russellville, AR

