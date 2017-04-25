25th annual Taste of the Valley Thursday

25th annual Taste of the Valley Thursday

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 23 Read more: The Courier

Main Street Russellville's award-winning Taste of the Valley will take place from 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Russellville Depot. Taste of the Valley showcases restaurants, bakeries, caterers, food and beverage providers and vineyards from throughout the River Valley while local musicians entertain party goers throughout the evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dover City Council receives project update Apr 19 stinks 1
News Payless Shoes to close Apr 14 Amazing Amazon 4
News Car donated by two locals Apr 12 what 2
Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10) Jan '17 james 4
Ashley Climate? Jan '17 Curious04 1
Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10) Dec '16 Help 12
Sugar daddy (Jun '13) Nov '16 Russ 3
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Russellville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,641 • Total comments across all topics: 280,677,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC