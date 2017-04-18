1 in 10 county residents licensed to carry concealed weapons
An estimated 1 in 10 Pope County adults are licensed to carry a concealed handgun based on data from the Arkansas State Police and the U.S. Census Bureau. A spokesman for the Arkansas State Police said recently that 5,036 concealed carry licenses are registered to residents of Pope County.
