Vote on gun restrictions prompts walkout

Two members walked out of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday afternoon -- dissolving the quorum and effectively ending the meeting -- after expressing frustration when a bill they favored fell short of passage. The committee, made up of seven Republicans and a Democrat, has had repeated lengthy and, at times, contentious debates this session.

