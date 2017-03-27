Tree care clinic slated for April 5

Tree care clinic slated for April 5

The Arkansas Urban Forestry Council will help people learn how to help ensure their trees stay healthy and productive with the Mature Tree Care Workshop on April 5 at the Arkansas Tech University Facilities Management Office, 2505 Red Hill Lane, Russellville.

