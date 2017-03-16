State reps' effort to strip Arkansas Tech funds delayed, ATU board issues resolution

DEFENDING DIVERSITY: Arkansas Tech University President Robin Bowen and ATU Board of Trustees Chair Leigh Whiteside at the legislature this morning. With a crowd of Arkansas Tech University students and other supporters of the Russellville college filling a room to capacity at an early-morning budget meeting, a legislative committee did not take up an amendment that proposed ending funding from the ATU Department of Diversity and Inclusion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.