State reps' effort to strip Arkansas Tech funds delayed, ATU board issues resolution
DEFENDING DIVERSITY: Arkansas Tech University President Robin Bowen and ATU Board of Trustees Chair Leigh Whiteside at the legislature this morning. With a crowd of Arkansas Tech University students and other supporters of the Russellville college filling a room to capacity at an early-morning budget meeting, a legislative committee did not take up an amendment that proposed ending funding from the ATU Department of Diversity and Inclusion.
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girls drinking
|Mar 18
|Guest
|1
|Car donated by two locals
|Mar 15
|Joe
|1
|Chad Lee Alexander pleas Not Guilty to Murder
|Mar 15
|System Savvy
|1
|Pottsville Basketball
|Mar 12
|Apache Fan
|1
|Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10)
|Jan '17
|james
|4
|Ashley Climate?
|Jan '17
|Curious04
|1
|Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10)
|Dec '16
|Help
|12
