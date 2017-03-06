School board approves bid for safe room
The Dardanelle school board met in a called meeting on Friday to discuss the safe room project and the resource officer job description. On Friday, the board voted to accept the low bids for the safe room on all concerns, according to Superintendent John Thompson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10)
|Jan '17
|james
|4
|Ashley Climate?
|Jan '17
|Curious04
|1
|Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10)
|Dec '16
|Help
|12
|Sugar daddy (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Russ
|3
|Older men, younger girls
|Nov '16
|Yungathart
|3
|looking for a 3rd for my man and i (Aug '15)
|Oct '16
|Friendlyguy
|2
|SEARCHING for JAMIE (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Guy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Russellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC