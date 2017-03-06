School board approves bid for safe room

School board approves bid for safe room

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: The Courier

The Dardanelle school board met in a called meeting on Friday to discuss the safe room project and the resource officer job description. On Friday, the board voted to accept the low bids for the safe room on all concerns, according to Superintendent John Thompson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10) Jan '17 james 4
Ashley Climate? Jan '17 Curious04 1
Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10) Dec '16 Help 12
Sugar daddy (Jun '13) Nov '16 Russ 3
Older men, younger girls Nov '16 Yungathart 3
looking for a 3rd for my man and i (Aug '15) Oct '16 Friendlyguy 2
SEARCHING for JAMIE (Oct '09) Oct '16 Guy 5
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Egypt
 

Russellville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,288 • Total comments across all topics: 279,374,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC