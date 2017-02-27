Reunion 'Round the Rails slated
Friends of the Depot, a committee of Main Street Russellville, conducted an initial planning meeting last Thursday for the 100th birthday celebration of one of Russellville's historic landmarks. This historic birthday event scheduled for Saturday, May 27, will be billed as Reunion 'Round the Rails 2017.
