The Arkansas Tech Small Business and Technology Development Center presents two hands-on workshops for QuickBooks Online users on March 23 at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville. The 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. session, QuickBooks Online for Beginners , is designed for business owners and their employees with little or no experience using the cloud-based version of QuickBooks.

