PCMG on lookout for new gardeners

The Pope County Master Gardeners are gearing up for training classes they offer every other year to become a Master Gardener. A special meet and greet session will take from from 4:30-6 p.m. on March 9 at the Pope County Extension Office, 105 W B St. in Russellville for those who wish to learn more about the classes prior to signing up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.