Meet city council candidates Friday

Voices of the Valley will host its first candidate forum at 6 p.m. on Friday at Central Presbyterian Church in Russellville. All four candidates vying for the Ward 1, Position 1 seat will be allowed to speak on their platform regarding Russellville and each will be asked the same questions from our panel.

