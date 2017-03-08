Meet city council candidates Friday
Voices of the Valley will host its first candidate forum at 6 p.m. on Friday at Central Presbyterian Church in Russellville. All four candidates vying for the Ward 1, Position 1 seat will be allowed to speak on their platform regarding Russellville and each will be asked the same questions from our panel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10)
|Jan '17
|james
|4
|Ashley Climate?
|Jan '17
|Curious04
|1
|Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10)
|Dec '16
|Help
|12
|Sugar daddy (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Russ
|3
|Older men, younger girls
|Nov '16
|Yungathart
|3
|looking for a 3rd for my man and i (Aug '15)
|Oct '16
|Friendlyguy
|2
|SEARCHING for JAMIE (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Guy
|5
