Know and Do

The Dardanelle Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Group will meet with the Forget Me Nots support group at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Brookdale Senior Living Solutions located at 240 S. Inglewood Ave. in Russellville. The North New Hope Cemetery Association will meet at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the North New Hope Assembly of God Church fellowship hall in Dover.
