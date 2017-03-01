Judge reschedules two murder trials

A Yell County Circuit Court judge last month rescheduled two murder trials for May for three suspects in the death of a Havana man in October 2016. According to the 15th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Circuit Judge Jerry Don Ramey set a jury trial in May for Michael Gargis, 28, of Danville who did not appear during the recent hearing.

