Judge reschedules two murder trials

Judge reschedules two murder trials

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Courier

A Yell County Circuit Court judge last month rescheduled two murder trials for May for three suspects in the death of a Havana man in October 2016. According to the 15th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Circuit Judge Jerry Don Ramey set a jury trial in May for Michael Gargis, 28, of Danville who did not appear during the recent hearing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10) Jan 30 james 4
Ashley Climate? Jan '17 Curious04 1
Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10) Dec '16 Help 12
Sugar daddy (Jun '13) Nov '16 Russ 3
Older men, younger girls Nov '16 Yungathart 3
looking for a 3rd for my man and i (Aug '15) Oct '16 Friendlyguy 2
SEARCHING for JAMIE (Oct '09) Oct '16 Guy 5
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. NASA
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Space Station
 

Russellville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,816 • Total comments across all topics: 279,233,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC