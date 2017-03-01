Judge reschedules two murder trials
A Yell County Circuit Court judge last month rescheduled two murder trials for May for three suspects in the death of a Havana man in October 2016. According to the 15th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Circuit Judge Jerry Don Ramey set a jury trial in May for Michael Gargis, 28, of Danville who did not appear during the recent hearing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.
Add your comments below
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10)
|Jan '17
|james
|4
|Ashley Climate?
|Jan '17
|Curious04
|1
|Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10)
|Dec '16
|Help
|12
|Sugar daddy (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Russ
|3
|Older men, younger girls
|Nov '16
|Yungathart
|3
|looking for a 3rd for my man and i (Aug '15)
|Oct '16
|Friendlyguy
|2
|SEARCHING for JAMIE (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Guy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Russellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC