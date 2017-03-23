Files: Suspect in fatal Arkansas shoo...

Files: Suspect in fatal Arkansas shooting recently overdosed

A man arrested March 17 in a fatal shooting in Pope County was committed for psychiatric and drug treatment in Little Rock last month after overdosing on methamphetamine and swallowing drain cleaner, according to court documents. A judge in Russellville set bail at $250,000 for Nathaniel Symonds, 19, of Dover at a probable-cause hearing Monday.

