Culvert collapses, takes road with it
Members of Cleve Batte Construction Inc., Tyson Foods representatives and residents look at the hole left when a culvert collapsed Sunday on Miller County Road 64. Officials say heavy traffic and time are to blame for a culvert that collapsed Sunday evening in Miller County. Mikel Frazier, 41, of Russellville, Ark., drove a 1998 Chevrolet pickup into the hole on Miller County Road 64, near Tyson's River Valley Animal Food plant, but was not injured.
