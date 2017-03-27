Culvert collapses, takes road with it

Members of Cleve Batte Construction Inc., Tyson Foods representatives and residents look at the hole left when a culvert collapsed Sunday on Miller County Road 64. Officials say heavy traffic and time are to blame for a culvert that collapsed Sunday evening in Miller County. Mikel Frazier, 41, of Russellville, Ark., drove a 1998 Chevrolet pickup into the hole on Miller County Road 64, near Tyson's River Valley Animal Food plant, but was not injured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.