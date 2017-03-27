Connected by trails
With the weather warming up in the Arkansas River Valley, walkers and runners alike are starting to utilize the trails in Russellville. To make the trails come full circle, so-to-say, yet another trail addition has been added to finish the connection thanks to Mack Hollis, director of Recreation and Parks, Morgan Barrett with Barrett and Associates and Luke Duffield with Blackstone Construction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.
Add your comments below
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arabian
|5 hr
|Arabian
|1
|Big dodge truck (Jul '12)
|Wed
|mad
|4
|Girls drinking
|Mar 18
|Guest
|1
|Car donated by two locals
|Mar 15
|Joe
|1
|Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10)
|Jan '17
|james
|4
|Ashley Climate?
|Jan '17
|Curious04
|1
|Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10)
|Dec '16
|Help
|12
Find what you want!
Search Russellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC