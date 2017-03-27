Connected by trails

Connected by trails

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: The Courier

With the weather warming up in the Arkansas River Valley, walkers and runners alike are starting to utilize the trails in Russellville. To make the trails come full circle, so-to-say, yet another trail addition has been added to finish the connection thanks to Mack Hollis, director of Recreation and Parks, Morgan Barrett with Barrett and Associates and Luke Duffield with Blackstone Construction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Arabian 5 hr Arabian 1
Big dodge truck (Jul '12) Wed mad 4
Girls drinking Mar 18 Guest 1
News Car donated by two locals Mar 15 Joe 1
Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10) Jan '17 james 4
Ashley Climate? Jan '17 Curious04 1
Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10) Dec '16 Help 12
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Russellville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,470 • Total comments across all topics: 279,952,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC