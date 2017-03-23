Community people: Jodi Kusturin, Jack...

Community people: Jodi Kusturin, Jacki Miller and Dr. Stephen Jones

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 18 Read more: The Courier

The mission of the Equestrian Zone in Russellville is "To enrich the lives of persons with special needs and disabilities and foster functional independence with increased self-confidence and improved skills of daily living through the use of safe and enjoyable therapeutic, equine-assisted activities." Executive Director Jodi Kusturin and staff member Jacki Miller spoke to the Russellville Rotary Club about their mission this year to raise $62,000 and to receive a matching grant for the same amount.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Girls drinking Mar 18 Guest 1
News Car donated by two locals Mar 15 Joe 1
Chad Lee Alexander pleas Not Guilty to Murder Mar 15 System Savvy 1
Pottsville Basketball Mar 12 Apache Fan 1
Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10) Jan '17 james 4
Ashley Climate? Jan '17 Curious04 1
Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10) Dec '16 Help 12
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Russellville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,715 • Total comments across all topics: 279,789,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC