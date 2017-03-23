Community people: Jodi Kusturin, Jacki Miller and Dr. Stephen Jones

The mission of the Equestrian Zone in Russellville is "To enrich the lives of persons with special needs and disabilities and foster functional independence with increased self-confidence and improved skills of daily living through the use of safe and enjoyable therapeutic, equine-assisted activities." Executive Director Jodi Kusturin and staff member Jacki Miller spoke to the Russellville Rotary Club about their mission this year to raise $62,000 and to receive a matching grant for the same amount.

