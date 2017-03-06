City Corp. board gets rate study updates

City Corp. board gets rate study updates

The City Corporation Board of Directors received updated studies on its water and wastewater rates during their February meeting Tuesday. Dan Jackson told the board and audience that good news is created by some utilities, even though City Corporation's board and personnel had to make some difficult decisions during the past few years.

