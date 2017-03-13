Car donated by two locals
Two local residents recently donated a vehicle to James Lynch, a single dad in Russellville, to help him get back and forth to work. Lynch is the father of two young girls, one preschool age and one school age.
#1 Wednesday
People helping people in need, the world could use more of it.
