Car donated by two locals

There are 1 comment on the The Courier story from Wednesday Mar 15, titled Car donated by two locals. In it, The Courier reports that:

Two local residents recently donated a vehicle to James Lynch, a single dad in Russellville, to help him get back and forth to work. Lynch is the father of two young girls, one preschool age and one school age.

Joe

United States

#1 Wednesday
People helping people in need, the world could use more of it.
Russellville, AR

