Big innings lift Cyclones to 6-1 victory over Harrison

The Russellville Cyclones picked up a 6-1 win over the Harrison Golden Goblins on Tuesday at M.J. Hickey Park. The Cyclones got their fifth-inning spark when Michael Mullen's double scored Bryson George, Joel Barker and Ryan Talley.

