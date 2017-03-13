Big innings lift Cyclones to 6-1 victory over Harrison
The Russellville Cyclones picked up a 6-1 win over the Harrison Golden Goblins on Tuesday at M.J. Hickey Park. The Cyclones got their fifth-inning spark when Michael Mullen's double scored Bryson George, Joel Barker and Ryan Talley.
