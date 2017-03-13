AWC welcomes veteran service officer
The Arkansas Department of Veteran Affairs recently opened its District 4 office within the Arkansas Workforce Center in Russellville and welcomed Robert Petersen as the first district veteran service officer in the area. Pope, Newton, Searcy, Johnson, Van Buren, Conway, Montgomery and Yell counties are included in District 4. The district comes as the seventh out of eight districts in the state to open.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.
Add your comments below
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Car donated by two locals
|16 hr
|Joe
|1
|Chad Lee Alexander pleas Not Guilty to Murder
|Wed
|System Savvy
|1
|Pottsville Basketball
|Mar 12
|Apache Fan
|1
|Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10)
|Jan '17
|james
|4
|Ashley Climate?
|Jan '17
|Curious04
|1
|Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10)
|Dec '16
|Help
|12
|Sugar daddy (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Russ
|3
Find what you want!
Search Russellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC