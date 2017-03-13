ATU to break ground on new complex
Arkansas Tech University will host a groundbreaking ceremony for a new multi-sports complex on its Russellville campus at 11 a.m. on Thursday. The ceremony will take place in the parking lot north of Tech Field, home of the Wonder Boys baseball program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pottsville Basketball
|Sun
|Apache Fan
|1
|Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10)
|Jan '17
|james
|4
|Ashley Climate?
|Jan '17
|Curious04
|1
|Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10)
|Dec '16
|Help
|12
|Sugar daddy (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Russ
|3
|Older men, younger girls
|Nov '16
|Yungathart
|3
|looking for a 3rd for my man and i (Aug '15)
|Oct '16
|Friendlyguy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Russellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC