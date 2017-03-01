ATU Symphonic Wind Ensemble taking it...

ATU Symphonic Wind Ensemble taking its show on the road

The Arkansas Tech University Symphonic Wind Ensemble will perform a pair of collaborative concerts with high school bands from within the region during the first weekend in March. The ATU ensemble will be joined by the Dardanelle High School Wind Ensemble for a 7 p.m. performance on Friday, March 3, at The Center for the Arts in Russellville.

