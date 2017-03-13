ATU selects three to be inducted into...

ATU selects three to be inducted into the Hall of Distinction

Monday Mar 13 Read more: The Courier

Three individuals have been selected to receive the highest honor Arkansas Tech University may bestow upon an individual in 2017. Hal Cooper of Russellville, Kevin Hern of Tulsa, Okla., and George T. Hudgens of Silver Spring, Md., will be inducted into the ATU Hall of Distinction during spring commencement ceremonies at John E. Tucker Coliseum in Russellville on Saturday, May 13. "For more than a half-century, selection to the Hall of Distinction has symbolized the pinnacle of achievement as a member of the Arkansas Tech University community," said Mike Hutchison, vice president for advancement at ATU.

