Area man gets 55 years in prison
One man arrested and charged with the first-degree murder of a Havana man was sentenced to 55 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction last week. The other two men, one from Russellville and the other from Havana, had their trial continued until May in Yell County Circuit Court.
