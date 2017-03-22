Area crime report

Area crime report

Russellville Police Department officers arrested a man who was cited for DWI, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper lane usage and improper turn . According to a report, Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.

