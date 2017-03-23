$850,000 bail OK'd in junkyard slayings
A Pope County man charged with shooting two men and crushing their bodies in a car is expected to be released from jail today after a judge granted a defense motion Monday to set bail. Circuit Judge David Laser of Jonesboro set bail for Tyler Barefield, 35, at $850,000 during a motions hearing in Russellville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girls drinking
|Mar 18
|Guest
|1
|Car donated by two locals
|Mar 15
|Joe
|1
|Chad Lee Alexander pleas Not Guilty to Murder
|Mar 15
|System Savvy
|1
|Pottsville Basketball
|Mar 12
|Apache Fan
|1
|Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10)
|Jan '17
|james
|4
|Ashley Climate?
|Jan '17
|Curious04
|1
|Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10)
|Dec '16
|Help
|12
Find what you want!
Search Russellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC