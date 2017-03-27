40 dogs seized

The Russellville Animal Shelter has had to care for 40 mix-breed dogs since February and will have to keep them at least through a woman's court date in District Court in April, city officials said. According to a police report provided by the Russellville Police Department , Marcy Renee Gordon, 53, was issued a citation on Feb. 19 by a Russellville police officer on behalf of Animal Control officers for a dog violation of City Ordinance 1671 for allegedly having too many animals and 15 counts of failure to vaccinate.

