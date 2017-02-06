The Arbors Developers: Complaint now filed

The developers who want to build an assisted living center on Marina Road have filed a complaint in Pope County Circuit Court. Stephen R. Giles, PA, who represents Landers Holding LLC, who wants to build The Arbors of Russellville, said Friday he asked Circuit Court Judge Dennis Sutterfield for a writ of prohibition against the Pope County Election Commission and the city of Russellville to not make any action toward preparing the ballots for the May 9 special election.

