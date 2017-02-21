Superintendents on DeVos: Wait and see
Superintendents throughout the Arkansas River Valley said last week it is too early to tell what will happen at their school districts after the Feb. 7 confirmation Betsy DeVos as Education secretary by the U.S. Senate. Hector Superintendent Mark Taylor said the transition is still being made from No Child Left Behind to the implementation of the Every Student Succeeds Act , which started last year.
