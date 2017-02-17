Russellville council OKs convention center lease
The Russellville City Council called a special meeting Wednesday and voted 5-1 to authorize Mayor Randy Horton and City Clerk Kathy Collins to sign an amended original master developer contract and ground lease for construction of the convention center. The action was taken so developer David Hunt of Hunt Services Inc. could get the lease needed before construction can begin on The Landing, which will include a Hilton Garden Inn hotel and 36,000-square-foot convention center.
