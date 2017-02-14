Round About

Round About

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Log Cabin Democrat

Feb. 18 - The Essential Wine Pairing Class from 5-7 p.m. Need a date night? Girls night out? Learn the principles of wine and food pairing, and evaluate wine acidity, tannin, sweetness and nose. Ken and Sherrie Sowers of Movie House Winery will teach you everything you need to know.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Say a Prayer for Jeremy Heffington's family Thu Cannonball 2
Dardanelle Music Emporium (Oct '12) Feb 3 Musikologist 15
Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10) Jan 30 james 4
Ashley Climate? Jan '17 Curious04 1
Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10) Dec '16 Help 12
Sugar daddy (Jun '13) Nov '16 Russ 3
Older men, younger girls Nov '16 Yungathart 3
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
 

Russellville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,951 • Total comments across all topics: 278,951,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC