Round About
Feb. 18 - The Essential Wine Pairing Class from 5-7 p.m. Need a date night? Girls night out? Learn the principles of wine and food pairing, and evaluate wine acidity, tannin, sweetness and nose. Ken and Sherrie Sowers of Movie House Winery will teach you everything you need to know.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Say a Prayer for Jeremy Heffington's family
|Thu
|Cannonball
|2
|Dardanelle Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Feb 3
|Musikologist
|15
|Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10)
|Jan 30
|james
|4
|Ashley Climate?
|Jan '17
|Curious04
|1
|Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10)
|Dec '16
|Help
|12
|Sugar daddy (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Russ
|3
|Older men, younger girls
|Nov '16
|Yungathart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Russellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC