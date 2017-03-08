RHS hires head volleyball coach
The Russellville School District is expected to hire Beebe Lady Badgers head coach Ashley Jackson during its school board meeting tonight. Jackson is an alumni of Arkansas Tech University , where she played volleyball and did her observation at Russellville High School .
