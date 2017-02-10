Reprinted from a 1976 edition of the Democrat Courier
Student project -- Arkansas Tech display flags are being put up and taken down this year at special activities including football games by members of Phi Delta Gamma, a social organization. Participating recently were George Schneller of Hot Springs, Jon Canerday of Russellville and Steve Wilson of Lonoke.
