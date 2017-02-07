Preachers Got Talent ready

Preachers Got Talent ready

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Courier

Of course they do, and the Russ Bus wants to share their many talents with Russellville and the Arkansas River Valley. A talent show for preachers, pastors and ministers will take place Friday, Feb. 17, at the Performing Arts Center at Russellville High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dardanelle Music Emporium (Oct '12) Feb 3 Musikologist 15
Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10) Jan 30 james 4
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Arkansas (... (Oct '10) Jan 16 Rockie 69
Ashley Climate? Jan 13 Curious04 1
Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10) Dec '16 Help 12
Sugar daddy (Jun '13) Nov '16 Russ 3
Older men, younger girls Nov '16 Yungathart 3
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Russellville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,757 • Total comments across all topics: 278,680,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC