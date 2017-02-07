Preachers Got Talent ready
Of course they do, and the Russ Bus wants to share their many talents with Russellville and the Arkansas River Valley. A talent show for preachers, pastors and ministers will take place Friday, Feb. 17, at the Performing Arts Center at Russellville High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.
