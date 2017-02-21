Planning Commission to decide on PUD rezoning Monday
The Russellville Planning Commission will consider a proposal to rezone land at Marina Road and Jennifer Lane from residential to a planned unit development during its regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall. Home and property owners told commissioners during their Jan. 23 meeting that they did not approve of this proposal.
