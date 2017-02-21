Planning Commission to decide on PUD ...

Planning Commission to decide on PUD rezoning Monday

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: The Courier

The Russellville Planning Commission will consider a proposal to rezone land at Marina Road and Jennifer Lane from residential to a planned unit development during its regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall. Home and property owners told commissioners during their Jan. 23 meeting that they did not approve of this proposal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10) Jan 30 james 4
Ashley Climate? Jan '17 Curious04 1
Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10) Dec '16 Help 12
Sugar daddy (Jun '13) Nov '16 Russ 3
Older men, younger girls Nov '16 Yungathart 3
looking for a 3rd for my man and i (Aug '15) Oct '16 Friendlyguy 2
SEARCHING for JAMIE (Oct '09) Oct '16 Guy 5
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Russellville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,415 • Total comments across all topics: 279,185,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC