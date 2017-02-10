No. 21 Golden Suns ease past SAU in GAC
Nationally 21st-ranked Arkansas Tech University celebrated the return of two key players from injury by defeating Southern Arkansas University 83-40 in Great American Conference women's basketball at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville on Thursday night. The Golden Suns scored the first five points and never looked back.
