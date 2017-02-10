No. 21 Golden Suns ease past SAU in GAC

No. 21 Golden Suns ease past SAU in GAC

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: The Courier

Nationally 21st-ranked Arkansas Tech University celebrated the return of two key players from injury by defeating Southern Arkansas University 83-40 in Great American Conference women's basketball at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville on Thursday night. The Golden Suns scored the first five points and never looked back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dardanelle Music Emporium (Oct '12) Feb 3 Musikologist 15
Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10) Jan 30 james 4
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Arkansas (... (Oct '10) Jan 16 Rockie 69
Ashley Climate? Jan '17 Curious04 1
Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10) Dec '16 Help 12
Sugar daddy (Jun '13) Nov '16 Russ 3
Older men, younger girls Nov '16 Yungathart 3
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Russellville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,098 • Total comments across all topics: 278,826,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC