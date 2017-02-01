New facility open for driver's license exams

The new location for the driver's license exams, both knowledge and road tests, opened on Feb. 1 at 765 Hob Nob Road in Russellville, the existing location of CDL exams. Testing hours will be from 8-11:30 a.m. for the knowledge test and from 1-4:30 p.m. for the road test on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.