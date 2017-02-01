New facility open for driver's license exams
The new location for the driver's license exams, both knowledge and road tests, opened on Feb. 1 at 765 Hob Nob Road in Russellville, the existing location of CDL exams. Testing hours will be from 8-11:30 a.m. for the knowledge test and from 1-4:30 p.m. for the road test on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.
Add your comments below
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10)
|Jan 30
|james
|4
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Arkansas (... (Oct '10)
|Jan 16
|Rockie
|69
|Ashley Climate?
|Jan 13
|Curious04
|1
|ASP investigate officer involved shooting on Mo...
|Dec '16
|doughnuts
|1
|Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10)
|Dec '16
|Help
|12
|Sugar daddy (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Russ
|3
|Older men, younger girls
|Nov '16
|Yungathart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Russellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC