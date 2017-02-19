More objections to the bathroom bill from Buffalo River businessman
The tourism business is rising up against the proposed legislation, not yet in final form, aimed at discriminating against transgender people in use of public facilities . Gretchen Hall of the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau and Steve Arrison, leader of the Hot Springs Convention and Visitors Bureau, have both spoken strongly about the damaging impact of such a law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Say a Prayer for Jeremy Heffington's family
|Feb 16
|Cannonball
|2
|Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10)
|Jan 30
|james
|4
|Ashley Climate?
|Jan '17
|Curious04
|1
|Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10)
|Dec '16
|Help
|12
|Sugar daddy (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Russ
|3
|Older men, younger girls
|Nov '16
|Yungathart
|3
|looking for a 3rd for my man and i (Aug '15)
|Oct '16
|Friendlyguy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Russellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC