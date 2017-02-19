More objections to the bathroom bill ...

More objections to the bathroom bill from Buffalo River businessman

The tourism business is rising up against the proposed legislation, not yet in final form, aimed at discriminating against transgender people in use of public facilities . Gretchen Hall of the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau and Steve Arrison, leader of the Hot Springs Convention and Visitors Bureau, have both spoken strongly about the damaging impact of such a law.

