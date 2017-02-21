Lake Dardanelle remains premiere destination

This year is shaping up to be one for the record books for Lake Dardanelle and an economic boon for the entire city of Russellville, which is good news for business leaders and the local economy in general. The Bassmaster Elite Series will once again bring the best of the best anglers to Lake Dardanelle June 1-4, where they will call Russellville and the surrounding area home for close to 10 days.

